  3. Meet Sofía Jirau, Victoria Secret's First Model With Down Syndrome

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published February 17th, 2022 - 05:54 GMT
Jirau started her modeling career in 2019
Highlights
Sofía Jirau has officially made history

Sofía Jirau became the first-ever Victoria's Secret model with Down Syndrome.

The 24-year old shared the news on her Instagram page, as she branded a new underwear line and campaign, Love Cloud Collection, she also added a black and white picture of herself wearing a Victoria's Secret Bra and attached a caption thanking the model agency, "One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it's a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret. I am Victoria's Secret's first model with Down syndrome!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofía Jirau (@sofiajirau)

"Thank you Victoria's Secret for seeing me as a model who has #NoLimits and making me part of the inclusive Love Cloud Collection campaign, inside and out, there are no limits." she continued.

Sofia previously created her own 'No Limits' campaign to raise awareness about Down Syndrome and that reached The Victoria Secret company. 

Jirau started her modeling career in 2019 when she was 23-years old, and has participated in NYFW and at San Juan Moda in Puerto Rico.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofía Jirau (@sofiajirau)

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

