Meet Summer Jam 5's Performer Dana Salah With an Albawaba Interview

Earlier this week, Jordanian event planner Jalal Halaweh coordinated the biggest event Jordan has seen so far with the help of his team Beats Events Production, with over 5 thousand guests arriving at the Dunes club in Amman Jordan to celebrate more than 13 hours of non-stop music.

Albawaba Entertainment's reporter Alexandra Abumuhor sat down with this year's Summer Jam performers for an interview where artists expressed their excitement of performing under Amman's clear skies.

Jordanian singer Dana Salah was among the lead artists performing, and during an Interview with Albawaba, she told Alexandra all over the importance of women empowerment in her career.

''Female empowerment is definitely a huge part of my music videos, visually even my music in-general sonically'' Salah said.

The singer added that she grew up with a group of girls that were very supportive of her, and when she decided that she wanted to pursue music full time, she admitted that they were 'very much my backbone'.

It seems clear that Dana is interested in introducing women empowerment into her music, as it was a huge part of her life growing up, in addition to being a an Arab female in the music industry, women empowerment and equality play a huge role in her life.

Salah's started her music career when she moved to New York City and chose the name 'King Deco' as her stage name. And during the interview, she explained the reason behind the name.

''The industry can be hard and super competitive, it is really helpful when you have a friend or someone to call and just be like things are hard, and having that support''.

''Growing up as an Arab female, female empowerment have been always super important to me.''

''I called myself King Deco, because it was a gender neutralizing term,'' she remarked.

Dana added: ''in a deck of cards, it’s always king and then the queen, but if you call a girl 'king', that will put them on the same level.''

For the month of May, Dana was featured on a billboard in New York City at Times Square, as she was selected to be Equal Arabia's ambassador by Spotify.

Dana remarked: 'And this month, for the month of May Spotify actually selected me to be an ambassador for a program called 'Equal' which is basically enhancing women’s voices and giving them a platform to be heard, and them choosing me to be an ambassador is such an honor''.

Following Dana Salah's interview, the artist performed her hit songs in this year's Summer Jam, where she sang Weino, Meshta2a and many more.

After her killer performance, Salah told Albawaba's Alexandra Abumuhor that she was so happy with the crowd's energy saying: ''I had an incredible time. The crowd was full of energy and it was amazing to just connect with so many people."

She concluded: 'It was also such a great way to bring together all the talents from Jordan and from the region and share a stage together. It definitely made me proud!''