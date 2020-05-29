Megadeth, Trivium, and Stone Sour to Perform in Slay At Home Lockdown Festival

Megadeth, Trivium, and Stone Sour are among the bands who have signed up for a new digital festival, Slay At Home.

The free-to-watch event, which carries the tagline "a virtual metal music and art festival", will take place this Friday (29.05.20) and Saturday (30.05.20), and feature the likes of Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, and Bush's Gavin Rossdale.

Slay At Home is the brainchild of Frank Godla, of news website Metal Injection, and he is hoping fans will discover new music through the idea.

He said: "By keeping the set times between five and 15 minutes for each artist, it allows me to not only keep things moving, but mix it up in ways that conventional festivals simply can't.

"Every single hour will contain big names and emerging artists right next to each other.



"I'm trying to look at the bright side of our current situation, and not only make this an entertaining way to see the artists you love flex their creativity in new ways, but hope this event acts as a place of discovery for every viewer out there.

"Finding a band or artist to fall in love with is the mark of a great festival to me, and it's my honour to share the work of these amazing individuals I curated because I'm passionate about them.

"I've been in touch with all of them every step of the way, and some even managed to throw me a few surprises.

"I'm honoured and humbled to have all of them part of this, they truly went above and beyond to showcase their craft for the Slay At Home fest, and I can't wait for the world to see something really special come to life this weekend."

More than 30 bands will perform, and fans can tune in via the Metal Injection YouTube channel.

The festival will also raise money for charities Musicares and Global Giving.