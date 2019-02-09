Megan Barton Hanson in Therapy After Split from Wes Nelson

Megan Barton Hanson with Wes Nelson (Twitter)

Megan Barton Hanson is in therapy after her split from Wes Nelson.

The 'Love Island' stars recently called time on their romance and Megan, 24, admitted she is struggling to cope.

She told MailOnline: "I need to make sure I'm in a good place. I've gone back to therapy. I'm doing (cognitive behavioural) CBT therapy, that's a way they teach you to rationalised your thoughts and keep going over things."

Megan also believes the age difference between her and Wes, 20, was a factor in their break-up.

She said: "Our priorities are very different. It's a shame because if I was five years younger or he was five years older we would be perfect.

"We have the exact same humour, we are so similar in so many ways but it just didn't work out. No hard feelings, I hope we can be friends."

Meanwhile, Megan recently vowed to never date another celebrity again because there is "so much pressure" involved and it is "even more painful" when the romance ends.

She said: "It's been a difficult few weeks to say the least. The flat Wes and I shared got broken into earlier this month, then I contracted a kidney infection and ended up in hospital. And then, last week, Wes and I broke up. Break-ups in the public eye are horrible, it seems like there's always one person who tries to vilify the other. But there's no need for it.

"I really thought he was The One and that we'd be together forever. I wanted a serious relationship, so it's heartbreaking for me that it didn't work out. I also feel disappointed for the people who invested in us.

"I am hopeful for the future, although I do worry about finding the right person. I don't want people to approach me because I'm 'Megan from Love Island'. I just want someone who is nice, normal and grounded.

"I am positive that I will meet someone who loves me for me, but I never want to date a person in the public eye ever again.

"It's just so much pressure and it's even more painful when it ends."