Megan Fox Glad She Was Finally Able to Watch 'Jonah Hex'

Megan Fox's "whole life changed" after she finally watched her movie 'Jonah Hex' for the first time.

The 35-year-old actress had never seen the 2010 superhero Western because it had been panned by critics but when she came upon it by chance while shooting 'Rogue' in South Africa, she decided to tune in and it gave her an epiphany which made her vow to stop hiding away.

Megan - who has been dating Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker since her split from husband Brian Austin Green - recalled to InStyle magazine: "I took all my crystals, and I set up my little temple inside my room. I turned on this massive TV, and 'Jonah Hex' was on, which got panned in the press. It was supposed to be terrible.

"I had never even watched it because the other actors told me not to. I mean, I got crucified for that movie, just brutalised in the reviews.

"But something came over me, and I said, f*** it, I'm going to be brave and watch it."

When Megan watched it, she realised critics had been unnecessarily harsh so she decided to stop living in fear of what people thought.

She continued: "I had this incredible breakthrough, and I realised that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt.



"That night, I stayed up and promised myself that I would never live one more day of my life from fear. I came home, and my whole life changed.

"I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things. I ended up meeting Colson, and then literally everything exploded from there."

The 'Jennifer's Body' star also hit out at the double standards that sees her questioned whenever she goes out without her three children, Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, but Brian avoids such scrutiny when he doesn't have the boys with him.

She said: "There's so much judgment. [People ask] 'Where are your kids?'

"Do you ask their dad when he's out? No, because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. T

"They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me.

"This whole year I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people."