Megan Fox suffers concussion and breaks wrist

ALBAWABA - American actress Megan Fox announced on Instagram that she is recovering amid concussion and wrist injury.

In detail, Megan Fox posted on her Instagram that she suffered injuries and recovering, she wrote: "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys part."

The actress also shared with her followers her look as she donned a beautiful strapless red gown, and another picture featured her with her fiance singer Machine Gun Kelly in a black suit.

The cause of her injuries was not revealed, however, social media posts stated that the injuries were from Fox's newest sci-fi thriller movie, "Subservience."