Megan Fox Wears an 'Azzi & Osta' at The 2020 AMAs

On Sunday night, the 48th annual American Music Awards (AMA) kicked off at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater.

The AMAs are one of the music industry’s biggest nights. Before the show began, however, A-list celebrities hit the socially-distanced red carpet, showcasing their theatrical, performance-ready looks before hitting the main stage.

The annual awards show has a history of rebellious and playful outfits and this year’s ceremony was no different.

A few celebrities were also spotted wearing designs from Arab labels.

US actress Megan Fox and her partner Machine Gun Kelly marked a major celebrity relationship milestone, making their red carpet debut together as a couple — and they were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

The “Transformers” star, who presented an award at the ceremony, wore an emerald green asymmetrical top and matching A-line skirt by Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta. She paired the look, which was plucked from the Beirut-based brand’s Fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection, with a Tyler Ellis clutch and Giambattista Valli sandals.

The couture house, helmed by George Azzi and Assaad Osta, is a bonafide celebrity go-to for important red carpet events. Who can forget when Beyonce rocked up to the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy party in New York in 2018 wearing a black fishtail gown from Azzi & Osta that took 300 hours to create?

Meanwhile, Fox wasn’t the only A-lister to champion a Lebanese designer at Sunday evening’s ceremony.

Host Taraji P. Henson, who led the star-studded evening, donned a series of glamorous outfits throughout the evening, including an ensemble by Beirut-based couturier Georges Hobeika.

The 50-year-old actress kicked things off with a metallic, sequined Armani Privé mini dress and matching headwrap before she took to the stage to show off a number of stylish wardrobe changes.

In addition to a metallic Carolina Herrera gown, a Perry Meek catsuit and a black-and-white Area dress, Henson also donned a custom Georges Hobeika outfit while hosting the show.

The look boasted a sheer, beaded skirt with a thigh high slit and an asymmetric top featuring an oversized keyhole cutout.