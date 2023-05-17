Meghan and Prince Harry involved in near catastrophic car chase

ALBAWABA - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in a near catastrophic car chase.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were chased by very aggressive paparazzi in New York City.

According to PEOPLE magazine a source said:"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."