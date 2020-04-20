Meghan Markle to Appear on Good Morning America

Former Suits actress Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will be seen on Monday's edition of ABC's Good Morning America.

Harper's Bazaar said she will be promoting Elephant, a Disney+ documentary she narrated.

Deadline.com said Markle will appear in a pre-recorded asset from the film and not a live interview as initially reported.

Markle and Harry largely have stayed out of the media spotlight since January when they announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the United Kingdom, first to Canada, then to the United States.

Markle married Prince Harry in 2018 and gave birth to their son Archie in 2019.