Meghan Markle Signs a Voiceover Deal with Disney

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

According to Deadline and The Times of London, Disney will make a donation to Elephants Without Borders in return for Markle’s work on an unspecified project.

The deal was reportedly signed before Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to distance themselves from their royal responsibilities and pursue other opportunities

Disney has long shown love for the couple and even gave them a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate their son Archie’s birth in 2019.