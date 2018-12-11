Meghan Markle Steals The Show as She Made a Surprise Appearance

Markle is expecting her first child with Prince Harry (Source: FiledIMAGE / Shutterstock )

Meghan Markle stole the show during a surprise appearance at The Fashion Awards.

The 37-year-old duchess of Sussex attended the awards show Monday in London to present Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller with Womenswear Designer of the Year, according to Vanity Fair.

Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, stepped out in a black, one-shoulder Givenchy dress. The formfitting gown emphasized her growing baby bump.

"It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.," she said on stage, according to Cosmopolitan.

Meghan Markle just made a surprise appearance at tonight’s #FashionAwards to present the British Designer of The Year Womenswear category https://t.co/zQ92xronJl pic.twitter.com/hxJY8NWj9v — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 10, 2018

Keller designed the wedding gown Markle wore to marry Harry in May. She praised the duchess as an "amazing" woman in her acceptance speech.

"I got to know Meghan on such a personal level, and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is just such an unbelievable honor and I can't thank you enough," the designer said, according to British Vogue.

The Duchess of Sussex presents Clare Waight Keller with the British Designer of The Year, Womenswear award at tonight’s #FashionAwards https://t.co/zQ92xronJl pic.twitter.com/9pAGef8g2C — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 10, 2018

Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Kendall Jenner, Penelope Cruz, Liv Tyler, Uma Thurman, Carey Mulligan and Rita Ora were among the other stars in attendance. Victoria Beckham attended the event with her husband, David Beckham, and son Brooklyn Beckham.

"So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @davidbeckham in his first year as Ambassadorial President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand's 10th year," the designer and former Spice Girls singer wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Keller, the Fashion Award winners included Craig Green for Craig Green for Menswear Designer of the Year, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino for Designer of the Year, and Kaia Gerber for Model of the Year.