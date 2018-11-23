Meghan McCain Celebrates 1st Anniversary: 'My Great Love'

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and daughter Meghan McCain arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington. (AFP)

Meghan McCain had nothing but praise for her "great love," husband Ben Domenech, on their first wedding anniversary.

The 34-year-old television personality marked the occasion in an Instagram post Tuesday ahead of her anniversary with The Federalist founder.

"1 year married tomorrow baby, I can't believe it's been a year. My ride or die from day one. In the words of the late poet Johnny Cash -- we fell into a burning ring of fire," McCain captioned a slideshow of wedding photos.

"My great love, my best friend, my true partner, my shelter from the storm. I would not have survived this last year without you," she said. "Thank you for always taking on the world beside me - Bonnie and Clyde forever. I love you with my entire heart Ben."

McCain and Domenech married in November 2017, four months after McCain's father, John McCain, was diagnosed with brain cancer. John McCain, an Arizona senator who ran for president in 2008, died at age 81 in August.

"I don't know how you go from talking to someone seven times a day to never," McCain wrote in an emotional post this week. "It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you."

"The pain of missing you and the grief that comes with it continues to be sharp and primal," she said. "I fight on because that is what you told me I had to do and demanded of me ... I love you forever."

McCain serves as a co-host on the talk show The View.