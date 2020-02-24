Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Dad is Strong After Being Hit by a Car

  1. Home
Published February 24th, 2020 - 10:45 GMT
 Singer Meghan Trainor's father is recovering from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car this weekend.

Trainor's representative confirmed to E! News that Gary Trainor was hospitalized, following the incident.

"He is OK and in stable condition," the spokesperson said Saturday.

TMZ said the elder Trainor was crossing a busy street Friday night in Los Angeles when he was hit by a motorist.

As of Saturday night, no charges had been filed and police were treating the incident as an accident, the website said.

"I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know," Trainor wrote on Instagram Sunday.

