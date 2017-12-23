Meghan Trainor Shares a Video of her Marriage Proposal to Instagram

Meghan and Daryl celebrated their one-year anniversary in July (Source: Instagram - @meghan_trainor)

Meghan Trainor is engaged to Daryl Sabara.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that 'Spy Kids' actor Darly, 25, popped the question last week and she shared a video on Instagram of the romantic moment.

She wrote: "I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I'm still in shock. I've never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I'm gonna watch over and over again (sic)."

She later shared a gallery of pictures of them together and wrote: "I'm so happy it's you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you."

Daryl also posted the video on his own account and wrote: "Happy birthday to my soulmate. Thank you for changing my life forever and thank you for saying yes! You are the most beautiful fiancé in the world. I love you @meghan_trainor (sic)."

Meghan and Daryl celebrated their one-year anniversary in July and Meghan previously explained that their mutual pal Chloe Grace Moretz set them up.

She said: "I asked every person I met since day one, 'Find me a boyfriend!' Like, especially new friends too. Chloe Grace Moretz is a friend of mine, and day one of meeting her, I was like, 'You know anybody that I could date? Or love? Whatever'. And she's like, 'I know the nicest guy in the world, Daryl, and you should meet him.' I was like, 'Daryl? Okay.'"

She also revealed that Daryl makes her feel "sexy".

Meghan explained: "I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it - every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even 'All About That Bass' did. He's a champion, so we're in heaven."