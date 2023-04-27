Meghan Trainor shares how sex feels with husband

ALBAWABA - Singer Meghan Trainor opens up about her sex life on Workin' On It podcast.

American singer Meghan Trainor shared how intercourse feels with her "big boy" husband, Daryl Sabara.

She said that sex with Sabara is so painful and that she can't walk afterward, and joked that she wished she could make him smaller.

Trainor shared: "It's to the point where I’m like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip, and I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’ I don’t know how to fix that."

It is worth mentioning that Trainor was diagnosed with vaginismus, which is the body's automatic reaction to the fear of some or all types of vaginal penetration, and whenever penetration is attempted, the vaginal muscles tighten up on their own, and the person diagnosed with it has no control over it.

The songwriter explained that after welcoming their 2-year-old son Riley, she took so long to even consider having sex with the actor to conceive their second baby.

The singer, who is now expecting her second child said that when she and Sabara got intimate a year later she felt stingy and burny.

She recalled, “As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when … I had to ice myself after.”