Melanie C Feels She is a Part of The LGBTQ+ Community

The Spice Girls singer – who has 11-year-old daughter Scarlet from a previous relationship and has been dating her manager Joe Marshall since 2015 – “doesn’t mind” speculation about her sexuality and feels “very much a part” of the LGBTQ+ community, even though she “doesn’t think” she’s attracted to women.



She told Closer magazine: “I have friends who have only got to know me later on and they’re like, ‘There was no question in my mind that you were a lesbian.’



“It’s so funny, I’ve had lesbians say to me, ‘You are a lesbian’ and I’m like, ‘I’m so confused – I don’t think I am but maybe I am!’ I don’t give it much thought.



“I work a lot with the LGBTQ+ community and I very much feel part of that community, even though I really don’t fit into any of those labels.



“But I really don’t mind being called a lesbian. There have been times in my life where I’ve thought, ‘I wish I was a lesbian.’ "



Meanwhile, the 48-year-old singer – who has spoken openly about her struggles with an eating disorder and depression – has warned aspiring starlets of the down side of fame.



The new ‘Voice Kids’ mentor said: “As a young person aspiring to be famous, you don’t really consider the negatives. Sometimes people say, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’



“Our world completely changed, and you’re dealing with intrusions into your personal life and hearing everybody’s opinion on you – a lot of it is quite harsh and cruel sometimes.”



And Melanie admitted her pop star lifestyle was “unsustainable”.



She added: “I think I’d been running on empty for a long time. Travelling a lot, working long hours – you’re living on adrenaline and it’s unsustainable.



“And along with that, I was exercising obsessively and I wasn’t eating properly. There’s only so much of that your body can take.”