Melhem Zain won't let his daughter sing, Here's why

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 27th, 2022 - 09:47 GMT
On a recent appearance for artist Melhem Zain on 'Ghaneeli Bel Jaw' with journalist Wissam Bareedi, the Lebanese star sparked controversy with his latest statement about his daughter. 

Wissam asked Melhem Zain if his daughter gave a sample on an Arabic song, and an English song, which one would he choose to publish to the public. 

Replying to the TV presenter, Melhem Zain said: "I would put her in the nearest hospital, it's not an option, I won't let her sing either eastern or western music, even if she will be the new Om Kalhoum."

'frankly, I would not accept this thing for my daughter, ,me, I am a man, and I worked so hard and I got tired and sacrificed time, and effort, however, a girl can't, my daughter can't.''

With Zain's statement, fans believed that he insulted the rest of the female artists in the industry, while others thought it was okay to make the statement as it was 'freedom of speech'.

 

