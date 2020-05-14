Melissa Etheridge's Son Passes Away at The Age of 21

Variety confirmed the death through a representative of Etheridge. The cause of death remains undisclosed and they expect to make a further statement. The singer canceled an online concert scheduled for Wednesday night.

Etheridge had Beckett with her former partner Julia Cypher through artificial insemination. They also have a daughter, 23-year-old Bailey Jean.

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

David Crosby was the sperm donor for both children. Etheridge and Julia Cypher shared custody of the children after their split in 2000. Etheridge later had twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Stephen with Tammy Lynn Michaels. She is now married to Linda Wallem.

The singer won her first Grammy in 1993 for "Ain't It Heavy."

She won another Grammy in 1995 for "Come to My Window." Hit songs "I'm the Only One," "Breathe" and "An Inconvenient Truth" also garnered her Grammy nominations.

She won an Oscar for "An Inconvenient Truth," the title song for the documentary starring Al Gore.

She has released 15 studio albums, the most recent of which, The Medicine Show, debuted April 12, 2019. She also released two greatest hits albums and five live albums.