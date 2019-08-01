Melissa Joan Hart Shares Emotional Feelings After Experiencing a Health Scare

The 43-year-old actress updated fans in an Instagram video Tuesday after undergoing a mammogram and additional tests ahead of a family mission trip to Africa.

"Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!! All is good but just feeling vulnerable today especially. Reminder to all women over 35 -- get your mammogram!!" Hart captioned the post.





Hart said in the video that she was called in for more tests after having a mammogram last week.

"So, I just wanted to share -- I'm like really emotional right now -- I just had a mammogram last week and they called me back in for another round of tests, so it was a little nerve-wracking. But everything's good, it's all clear, so I'm glad I did what I had to do, listen to the doctors, and so far so good," she said.

​

Hart left for Africa Wednesday with her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and eldest son, 13-year-old Mason. Hart and Wilkerson are parents to two other sons, 11-year-old Braydon and 6-year-old Tucker.

"I'm a little unsure what we're getting ourselves into and I'm a little nervous. I'm excited but I'm nervous. We're leaving behind two of our boys, so I'm nervous leaving them so far away out of communication," Hart said in the video.

"There's just a lot going on. Just thinking about all those people out there that go through these kind of struggles and just get nervous," she added. "I just am praying for everybody out there that goes through these things. Just felt like I wanted to share that with you guys."

Hart is known for playing the title characters in Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey. She portrays Liz Thompson on the Netflix series No Good Nick, which will release its second season Aug. 5.