Menna Arafa and Mahmoud Al-Mahdi Separate Before the Wedding

Egyptian artist Mahmoud Al-Mahdi has surprised the audience by announcing his separation from Egyptian star Menna Arafa, on Sunday, after the two were preparing for their wedding.

Al-Mahdi wrote through his official account on Instagram: "The separation has taken place...everything is a predestined... And may God grant her success in the life she chose."

The artist added: 'For people who call and ask, every need is predestined, and I, as an Eastern, Upper Egyptian man, there are certain things that will not suit me and will stop her from her work, her dream and her friends in the art community, so I certainly will not stop in her way, and may God honor her in the art field, and reach the highest rank in it. Good luck to all.'

For her part, artist Menna Arafa, confirmed the separation in a comment she posted on her Instagram account. She wrote: 'Everything is predestined. The separation has taken place, may God bless you all.'



Mahmoud Al-Mahdi and Menna Arafa tied the knot in late June 2021. He shared a photo with Menna Arafa, commenting: 'Thank God we tied the knot today, in the presence of family members only, and we will hold the wedding after 666 movie.'