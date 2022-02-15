Menna Arafa's Husband Attacks Radwa El-Sherbiny!

Mahmoud Al-Mahdi, the husband of Egyptian actress, Menna Arafa, attacked the Egyptian journalist, Radwa El-Sherbiny, after she talked about some of the advantages that a single girl has over a married one; including that she is not associated with Valentine’s Day, she does not face any crises or pressures from a partner, and she is ambitious. She is in control of her own decisions.

Menna Arafa’s husband directed several criticisms of the Egyptian media through his Instagram stories, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, where he described Radwa’s statements as stemming from her failure in her love life.

He wrote: “Unfortunately because she failed in her life, she wants everyone to be like her... It is not a shame that we fail.” It could be a mistake from the first or the second party.

Mahmoud Al-Mahdi continued: "I failed in two love experiences. I may be mistaken in some things. We are human beings. We can rush and make mistakes, but it does not mean that love is a failure. Do not forget that no matter what Eve was created from Adam's rib, I tried loneliness and it's very hard, and who says the opposite of this means you can't show feelings for a loved one, an old lover, a husband, or a wife."

Mahmoud concluded his criticism for Radwa saying: “Seriously, when you find someone who loves you and shares their life with you, he is the one who will always be with you, neither a brother, nor a family, nor a relative, nor a boss, DON'T LISTEN TO LUSER WORDS LIKE THESE.”

Mahmoud Al-Mahdi's opinion received interaction from a lot of followers, who republished that post on social media, some of whom agreed with his opinion, and some criticized him for his attack on the famous journalist.

On her part, Radwa El-Sherbiny ignored Mahmoud El-Mahdi's post against her, and a few hours later she shared a post on Instagram with a new photo session for her, in which she showed off her elegance, and her remarkable hairstyle.

In another context, Mahmoud Al-Mahdi had recently flirted with his wife, Menna Arafa, and posted on Instagram several photos of them with the comment;: "There's a smell of perfume telling me to give her a hug... from the first time I met you I knew what that means and since that day you are the perfume of my life."