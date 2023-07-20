Mert Ramazan Demir to be the new face for Defacto

ALBAWABA - Defacto replaces Alp Navruz with Mert Ramazan Demir.

Turkish actor Alp Navruz ended his contract with clothing brand Defacto and was adamant that has no plans of renewing it.

After Navruz ended the agreement, the Turkish clothing brand had to make a move and decided to make an offer to the actor, Turkish actor Mert Ramazan Demir.

It has been reported by the Turkish media that if Mert Ramazan Demir accepts the advertisement offer from Defacto brand, he will appear in front of the camera with his girlfriend, Yalı Çapkını star Afra Saraçoğlu.



The news comes after Demir and Saraçoğlu returned from their romantic summer vacation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The actor documented his vacation in a series of pictures on his official Instagram account and penned the post: "Lisbon story."

And Saraçoğlu also shared with her followers a glimpse of her time in Portugal.