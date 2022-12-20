Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record on Instagram

ALBAWABA - FIFA star Lionel Messi broke the record as he received the most likes on an Instagram picture posted by an athlete.

The iconic footballer took to his Instagram to celebrate his team's world cup win against France' national football team.

The post shared by the athlete featured him receiving the historic trophy that is made of 30,875 carats of 18 karat (75 percent) gold, other pictures in the post, Messi can be seen kissing the trophy, and him celebrating the win with his teammates.

He wrote in the caption: ''CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!!!!!!! ''

In the lengthy caption, Messi's words translates to: ''I dreamed about it so many times, I wanted it so much that it still hasn’t sunk in, I can’t believe It''

''Thank you very much to my family, to everyone who supports me and also to everyone who believed in us. We demonstrated once again that when Argentinians fight together and are united, we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. This is a collective achievement, it’s about much more than just individuals. It’s about the strength of everyone fighting for the same dream, which was also the dream of all Argentinians…We did it!''

Messi's Instagram post after the finale, which contains 10 pictures has become the most liked Instagram post of all time, and with that, the athlete broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

In Ronaldo's previous record-holding post, he shared a snap of him and Messi white they played chess, in collaboration with Louis Vuitton before the world cup.

And the post got just under 42 million likes.

Messi's post now has over 55.3 million likes on Instagram.

By Alexandra Abumuhor