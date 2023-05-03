Messi enjoys a trip to Saudi with his family

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi and his family enjoy their vacation on a tour in Saudi Arabia.

It seems that footballer Lionel Messi is happy to be in Saudi Arabia, as he started his touristic activities with his family and got acquainted with the Saudi region on the first day of their arrival.

Messi took to social media to document his trip with his family, and in the pictures shared, the athlete can be sitting with his family under palm trees and green grass.

Pictures also documented Messi at the zoo with animals with his kids.

Other pictures taken to social media spotted Messi in the streets of Saudi Arabia with his family.

سعيد بزيارة ميسي وعائلته إلى #السعودية للاستمتاع بوجهاتنا السياحية المتنوعة، واستكشاف تجارب أصيلة تعكس حفاوة شعبنا وكرمهم، ونرحب بالزوار من مختلف دول العالم للاستمتاع برحلة فريدة إلى المملكة 🇸🇦#أهلًا_ميسي pic.twitter.com/unHGN2z5nV — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 1, 2023

The Saudi Minister of Tourism also shared Messi's photos in a tweet on Twitter and wrote: "I am pleased with Messi and his family's visit to Saudi Arabia to enjoy all the touristic spots, new experiences that reflect our people and their generosity, and we welcome people from all over the world to enjoy a unique trip to the kingdom."