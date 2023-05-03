  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Messi enjoys a trip to Saudi with his family

Messi enjoys a trip to Saudi with his family

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 11:10 GMT
Messi enjoys a trip to Saudi with his family
Messi took to social media to document his trip

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi and his family enjoy their vacation on a tour in Saudi Arabia.

It seems that footballer Lionel Messi is happy to be in Saudi Arabia, as he started his touristic activities with his family and got acquainted with the Saudi region on the first day of their arrival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi took to social media to document his trip with his family, and in the pictures shared, the athlete can be sitting with his family under palm trees and green grass.

Pictures also documented Messi at the zoo with animals with his kids.

Other pictures taken to social media spotted Messi in the streets of Saudi Arabia with his family.

The Saudi Minister of Tourism also shared Messi's photos in a tweet on Twitter and wrote: "I am pleased with Messi and his family's visit to Saudi Arabia to enjoy all the touristic spots, new experiences that reflect our people and their generosity, and we welcome people from all over the world to enjoy a unique trip to the kingdom."

 

 

 

Tags:lionel MessiSaudi Arabia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...