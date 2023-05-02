Met Gala 2023 best and worst dressed

ALBAWABA - Albawaba's list of the top Met Gala 2023 looks, from best outfits to worst.

The Met Gala is the biggest night for fashion, with a different theme each year to help fashion designers and celebrities look their best to impress.

This year's met theme is celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," what came as a surprise this year, is that many celebrities decided to honor Lagerfeld's beloved cat and wear cat inspired outfits.

1. Kendall Jenner

2. Rihanna

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q5OPdRCrSC — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

3. Lily Collins

4. A$AP Rocky

5. Cardi B

6. Jared Letto

7. Lizzo

8. Kylie Jenner

9. Doja Cat

Details of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look. She is dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette🤍 pic.twitter.com/HGeD0Ybzpr — Shai🌸• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) May 1, 2023

10. Olivia Rodrigo

11. Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope arrives at the 2023 #MetGala in Balmain. pic.twitter.com/XAjwAnCpbB — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 2, 2023

12. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal en la Met Gala 2023 pic.twitter.com/wIpPTZX7q9 — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 2, 2023

13. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

14. Jennifer Lopez

15. Mary J. Blige

16. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City #MetGala2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YGwhgeNBOu — MET GALA COVERAGE 2023 (@celebfashionnnn) May 2, 2023

17. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eHLmGtCZLZ — Met Gala 2023 (@MetGala23) May 2, 2023

18. Cara Delevingne

19. Bad Bunny

20. Gigi Hadid

21. Kim Kardashian

22. Pete Davidson

NEW: Pete Davidson at the Met Gala! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vBCwkOxEuv — MGK & Pete gifs (@mgkandpetegifs) May 2, 2023

23. Jenna Ortega

24. Florence Pugh

25. Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X showed up to the Met Gala in a metallic thong, silver body paint, and jewels pic.twitter.com/fHlzOrkxUV — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 2, 2023

26. Maluma

27. Selena Gomez

28. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway en la Met Gala 2023 pic.twitter.com/MAf2DfAy4a — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 1, 2023

29. Donatella Versace

30. Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens attending the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/O0VWpQ5Lbm — 𝐜 𝐥 𝐚 𝐮 𝐝 𝐢 𝐚 (@itsnotclaudiia) May 1, 2023

31. Ashley Graham

32. Amanda Seyfried

33. Olivia Wilde

34. Dua Lipa

35. Sydney Sweeney