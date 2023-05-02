Met Gala 2023 best and worst dressed

ALBAWABA - Albawaba's list of the top Met Gala 2023 looks, from best outfits to worst.
The Met Gala is the biggest night for fashion, with a different theme each year to help fashion designers and celebrities look their best to impress.
This year's met theme is celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty," what came as a surprise this year, is that many celebrities decided to honor Lagerfeld's beloved cat and wear cat inspired outfits.
1. Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner #MetGala pic.twitter.com/zsPJ9vt52m— kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) May 2, 2023
kendall jenner at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1FUI0YlEsS— kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) May 2, 2023
2. Rihanna
Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q5OPdRCrSC— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZBpRQJOAsn— @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023
4. A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EYdW0JmwiC— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
5. Cardi B
Cardi B is in bloom 🌸 #metgala pic.twitter.com/cgkUnqWWeH— Spotify (@Spotify) May 2, 2023
6. Jared Letto
IT'S FUCKING JARED LETTO #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7D0clLkZnE— ʲᵃᵘᵐ (@blowberryjuice) May 1, 2023
7. Lizzo
Lizzo at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Z2eF0iBZYd— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
8. Kylie Jenner
kylie jenner at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/VkUoeaEpqU— ❦ (@thesoftestaura) May 2, 2023
9. Doja Cat
Details of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look. She is dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette🤍 pic.twitter.com/HGeD0Ybzpr— Shai🌸• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) May 1, 2023
10. Olivia Rodrigo
🚨Olivia Rodrigo🚨 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/V6OkZloLTv— Spotify (@Spotify) May 2, 2023
11. Jeremy Pope
Jeremy Pope arrives at the 2023 #MetGala in Balmain. pic.twitter.com/XAjwAnCpbB— Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 2, 2023
12. Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal en la Met Gala 2023 pic.twitter.com/wIpPTZX7q9— Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 2, 2023
13. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ExxeHorILK— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
14. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFLf1c pic.twitter.com/HKvLDblW68— Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023
15. Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vn6vG2GTYj— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
16. Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City #MetGala2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YGwhgeNBOu— MET GALA COVERAGE 2023 (@celebfashionnnn) May 2, 2023
17. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eHLmGtCZLZ— Met Gala 2023 (@MetGala23) May 2, 2023
18. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eu6hZ4azND— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
19. Bad Bunny
Say cheese, Bad Bunny. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZflmC0f3n4— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023
20. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/aTNJkf6jIT— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
21. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/AcZlDaq7HT— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
22. Pete Davidson
NEW: Pete Davidson at the Met Gala! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vBCwkOxEuv— MGK & Pete gifs (@mgkandpetegifs) May 2, 2023
23. Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ERkabgGhDv— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023
24. Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/clNIccv7zQ— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
25. Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X showed up to the Met Gala in a metallic thong, silver body paint, and jewels pic.twitter.com/fHlzOrkxUV— YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 2, 2023
26. Maluma
.@maluma has arrived at the Met Gala.— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) May 2, 2023
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)#MetGala #MetGala2023#Maluma #Fashion pic.twitter.com/q6yJylJsmL
27. Selena Gomez
OMG? SELENA GOMEZ ARRIVED AT THE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uG8PtQ6P5t— . (@selovelena) May 2, 2023
28. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway en la Met Gala 2023 pic.twitter.com/MAf2DfAy4a— Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 1, 2023
29. Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace dons her signature silhouette at the 2023 #MetGala https://t.co/MZTIzqHtmN pic.twitter.com/17X7Nrp5Wq— TooFab (@TooFab) May 1, 2023
30. Vanessa Hudgens
vanessa hudgens attending the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/O0VWpQ5Lbm— 𝐜 𝐥 𝐚 𝐮 𝐝 𝐢 𝐚 (@itsnotclaudiia) May 1, 2023
31. Ashley Graham
ashley graham at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/B5aSqv6LuK— ❦ (@thesoftestaura) May 1, 2023
32. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fEXkZnIqfF— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
33. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4eObGk1Ibb— @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023
34. Dua Lipa
🚨 @DUALIPA SIGHTING #MetGala pic.twitter.com/85etBRiIIc— MTV (@MTV) May 1, 2023
35. Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney at the #MetGala 2023 💖 pic.twitter.com/pWN3MsYO2T— Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) May 1, 2023
