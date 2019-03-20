Metallica to Perform in San Fransisco This Fall

The concert also celebrates the opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco (Source: metallica / Twitter )

Follow > Disable alert for San Francisco Symphony Follow >

Metallica will perform with the San Francisco Symphony at a special concert in the fall.

The heavy metal band shared plans Monday for S&M², a show marking the 20th anniversary of its live album S&M, which it released with the symphony in 1999.

The Sept. 6 concert also celebrates the opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will be the first to perform at the new venue.

"We're honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @ChaseCenter in San Fran as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony as we open the doors to SF's new arena," Metallica tweeted Monday.

We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @ChaseCenter in San Fran as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony as we open the doors to SF's new arena.



Visit https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for more info: https://t.co/4ACUSchWan pic.twitter.com/VCyhaqQDB8 — Metallica (@Metallica) March 18, 2019

San Francisco Symphony music director Michael Tilson Thomas said the symphony is "delighted" to take part in the event.

"The San Francisco Symphony is delighted to be a part of the Chase Center's opening week, and to perform once again with Metallica to recreate the magic of the historic S&M concerts," Thomas said, according to KPIX-5.

S&M was recorded in April 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony performed such songs as "Master of Puppets," "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Enter Sandman."