Metallica's S&M Concert to Play in Theaters

The metal band announced in a press release Tuesday that it will bring S&M², its new shows with the San Francisco Symphony, to movie theaters in October.





Metallica will film the S&M² concerts Sept. 6 and 8 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The shows mark the 20th anniversary of the group's album S&M with the San Francisco Symphony.

S&M² will play in more than 3,000 theaters around the world in a one-night-only event Oct. 9. Tickets go on sale Aug. 7.

"As many of you know, we were blown away by the response to S&M² when we announced the first -- and then second -- show this past spring. For those of you who can't attend either of the gigs in the Bay Area, we still want to share this unique performance with you," Metallica said.

Metallica initially shared plans for S&M² in March. The concerts also celebrate the opening of the Chase Center.

"We're honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @ChaseCenter in San Fran as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony as we open the doors to SF's new arena," Metallica tweeted at the time.

S&M was recorded in April 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The album includes new versions of "Master of Puppets," "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and other songs with the San Francisco Symphony.