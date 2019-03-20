Mia Khalifa and Her Fiance NِAKED in the Bathtub

Mia Khalida was announced the number one porn star on multiple pornographic websites in the past. (Source: miakhalifa - Instagram)

Ex pornstar Mia Khalifa announced her engagement and is ready to marry famous Swedish chef Robert Sandberg.

After her engagement, a number of pictures of her with her fiance in a bathtub were widely shared, yet turns out those pictures are not new and have been posted by her before she was officially engaged to Robert.

Since Mia Khalida was announced the number one porn star on multiple pornographic websites in the past, Arab press have had a certain fascination with the Lebanese born ex-porn star.