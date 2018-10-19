Is Michael B. Jordan Dating Naomi Osaka?

(AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Naomi Osaka Disable alert for Michael B. Jordan Follow >

Michael B. Jordan wished Naomi Osaka a happy birthday by asking her out on a date.

The 31-year-old actor invited Osaka to the premiere of his movie Creed 2 in a tweet Wednesday after Ellen DeGeneres teased the 21-year-old tennis star with a shirtless photo of Jordan on Twitter.

DeGeneres sent the picture to Osaka on her birthday Tuesday, writing, "Happy birthday, @Naomi_Osaka_. I got you a present." The tennis pro responded with "pls block me" and an anguished emoji.

Jordan jumped in Wednesday by sending a shirtless photo and the invitation to Osaka.

"This one is better and more recent. LOL," he wrote. "Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present."

Osaka told DeGeneres she had a crush on Jordan in an interview in September following her win against Serena Williams at the U.S. Open tennis championships. DeGeneres offered to set the pair up.

"Do you want me to text him right now?" DeGeneres asked. "Seriously, someone get my phone. I'm going to text Michael and tell him he should meet you."

"No. I'm okay, thank you," Osaka responded.

Jordan will reprise Adonis Creed in Creed 2, which opens in theaters Nov. 21. He is also known for playing Erik Killmonger in the Marvel movie Black Panther.