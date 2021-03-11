Michael B Jordan Joins The Cast of ''Creed III'

Michal B Jordan is set to star in and direct the boxing drama, Creed III.

This will be Jordan's feature film directorial debut, and MGM plans to release it Nov. 23, 2022.

"Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right," Jordan said in a statement Wednesday.

"Creed III is that moment -- a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."

Jordan played Apollo Creed's son Adonis Johnson in 2015's Creed and 2018's Creed II.

His co-stars Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their characters of Bianca and Mary Anne for the third movie.

The films are spinoffs of the iconic Rocky boxing franchise, starring Sylvester Stallone. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have collaborated on the films Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther.

Creed III is being written by Ryan Coogler's brother Keenan and Zach Baylin. It is based on an outline Ryan Coogler penned.