Michael B. Jordan Shares Creed II Poster

Actor Michael B. Jordan unveiled the latest poster for Creed II ahead of the anticipated release of the sequel's new trailer.

Jordan, who reprises his role as Adonis Johnson, tweeted a photo Tuesday showing the new poster for the film, the latest in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky franchise.

The poster shows Jordan on his knees in a boxing ring with a look of intense emotion on his face.

Jordan's tweet said the latest trailer for the movie is expected to release Wednesday.

Creed II, which also stars Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren, is scheduled for release Nov. 21.

Steven Caple Jr. directed the movie from a script by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker.