Michael Buble Joins Fire Fight Australia Concert to Relief Bushfire

Michael Bublé will perform at Fire Fight Australia in February.

Organizers announced Wednesday on Twitter that Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer have joined the lineup of the benefit concert for bushfire relief.



"ICYMI: @MichaelBuble and @5SOS join our all-star line-up for #FireFightAustralia to raise money for national bushfire relief," the post reads.

Fire Fight Australia will take place Feb. 16 at Anz Stadium in Sydney. Tickets went on sale Wednesday.



Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang and Olivia Newton-John were previously announced as performers. Comedian Celeste Barber will host the event.

Proceeds from concert tickets and additional contributions will benefit rescue, relief and recovery, and rehabilitation efforts in Australia. Wildfires have killed more than 20 people and burned millions of acres across the country.

Singers Lizzo and Pink and metal band Metallica are among the other musical acts who have contributed toward bushfire relief efforts.

Bublé, who hails from Canada, last released the album Love in November 2018. He recently added a North American leg to his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour, which begins in March.