Michael Buble's Son is a Real Spider-Man for Beating Cancer

Michael Bublé's son is his "superhero".

The 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker and his wife Luisana Lopilato were devastated when they found out that their son Noah, now five, was battling cancer in 2016.

And now, the star has said he thinks of his son as a real life version of "Spider-Man", because he's managed to overcome his diagnoses and is now in remission.

He said: "I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us. When they got it out and chemo was done, I just fell. My wife picks me up.

"He is five years old now and I say to him Spider-Man is amazing but they are fake, they are not real. You are my hero, you are my superhero."

The 43-year-old singer - who also has two-year-old son Elias with Luisana - added that his "whole life ended" when his son was diagnosed, and found it "too hard to talk about" at first.

Speaking on a special edition of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' in honour of 'Stand Up To Cancer', he said: "Obviously we got his diagnosis and that was it, my whole life ended. At first it was just, it is too hard to talk about. They said it wasn't great so we took it day by day."

Meanwhile, Michael recently said he "wished he didn't wake up" after getting the devastating news from his son's doctor.

He said: "It sucks. It still sucks. What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being. I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been.

"[There were times we] wished we didn't wake up. I've been through a lot. One of the things about going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of [perspective] is that it really shows you to appreciate the good things."