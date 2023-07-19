Michael Cera: Fame made me weird

ALBAWABA - Michael Cera reveals that acting makes you weird and paranoid.

Actor Michael Cera gained fame in 2007 after starring in Juno and Superbad, after the fame and success, Cera almost gave up acting as he felt it was "overwhelming."

Cera admitted that walking down the street was difficult for him because he did not know how people would act around him, he shared "Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there's a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle."

The Canadian star is known for his roles as the "awkward and offbeat" character.

On being famous at a young age Cera said: "When you're a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you they're not that respectful of you or your physical space, I didn't know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries."

Cera's newest movie is Barbie 2023 which will arrive in theaters on July 21.