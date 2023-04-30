Michael J. Fox's battle with Parkinson's is hard

ALBAWABA - Michael J. Fox says his battle with Parkinson's disease is only getting tougher.

Back to The Future actor, Michael J. Fox opened up about his battle with Parkinson's disease, and it's not looking good.

The Canadian actor and activist spoke spoke to Jane Pauley for a CBS Sunday Morning interview, where the 61-year old described that challenges he is facing as a result of battling the disease.

Fox shared: "I’m not gonna lie, it’s getting harder, It’s getting tougher. Every day gets tougher. But that’s the way it is. I mean, who do I see about that?"

The actor first got diagnosed with the disease when he was 29, and in the interview, he discussed undergoing spinal surgery on a benign tumor and explained that the procedure impacted his walking, which led to him falling multiple times leading to suffering numerous injuries including breaking his arms, hand and facial bones.

He said: "falling is a big killer with Parkinson’s. Falling and aspirating food and getting pneumonia, all these subtle ways that get you. You don’t die from Parkinson’s; you die with Parkinson’s. So I’ve been thinking of the mortality of it. I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to 80."