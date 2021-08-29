Michael Jackson’s Brother Tito Confirms There May be More MJ Music to be Released

Michael Jackson’s siblings revealed they are trying to record new music featuring unreleased work from the late singer.

Jackson’s brother Tito said, “there is more music to release, he left a few things behind”.

'It's beyond our control but they always try and get our participation and we're always happy to offer.'

The king of pop's older brother also shared that The Jackson's will be releasing their first studio album since 1989.

In the beginning of August 2021, Michael's album ‘Thriller’ became certified 34x platinum in the US, and remains as the second best-selling album in the US ever.

And earlier this month it was also revealed that the British band Duran Duran turned down an opportunity to do a duet with the 'Don't Stop Till You Get Enough' hitmaker''.

Nick Rhodes, founding member, and keyboardist of the band Duran Duran confirmed that the King of Pop Michael Jackson once reached out with an offer to work together.

"I get home and the phone rings and my mum says, 'Oh, there's somebody on the phone for you. He says his name's Michael Jackson,'" Rhodes said.

Rhodes went on to say that he initially thought the call was a prank by a member of Duran Duran’s crew.

"Anyway, I start talking to the person on the phone and saying, 'So, Michael. How you doing?' 'Oh hi, I'm fine.'" he added.

Rhodes said he eventually realized it really was Jackson on the phone.

He approached his bandmates the next day but no one was interested in making a song.

"He was keen to make a record, and I go to everyone the next day ... and say, 'Hey, Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song?' They all went, 'Nah,'" Rhodes said.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson would have been celebrating his 63rd birthday.

Tito posted a tribute to his late brother by posting a pic of Michael performing on stage, and Tito captioned the post with lyrics from Jackson's song ''Gone Too Soon''

''Shiny and sparkly And splendidly bright 4EVER '' he captioned.

Jackson was found dead in his Holmby Hill, Los Angeles, CA home on the 25th of June 2009, he passed away at the age of 50 after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs to him by his personal doctor.