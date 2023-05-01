Michael Jackson fans angry at Wembley Stadium

  1. Home
Published May 1st, 2023 - 07:33 GMT
Michael Jackson's name is now viral on Twitter

ALBAWABA - Michael Jackson fans flood Twitter with angry comments at Wembley Stadium.

The late King of Pop Michael Jackson's name is now viral on Twitter, and it is because of a picture posted by Wembley Stadium that did not include Jackson.

Wembley Stadium Tweeted a picture, a collage of artists and athletes who made history in the past 100 years at the UK stadium, but looks like they forgot Michael Jackson's iconic 1988 Wembley performance, and now his fans are not happy that they excluded the singer from the post. 

The Tweet simply read: A century of memories. 100 years of the world's most iconic stadium. #Wembley100."

The collage that was posted by Wembley's Twitter page featured many record-breaking and influential athletes, as well as stars who performed at the stadium, including Prince, Adele, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, George Michael and many more. 

But the disappointment can be seen in fans' angry Tweets at Wembley for excluding Jackson from the post, as his Wembley performance was memorable, and turned into a Rockumentary/Music film. 

Via Twitter

 

Jackson sold out Wembley Stadium as part of his Bad World Tour in 1988, and Princes Diana and then - crown King Charles even attended the concert. 

One angry fan shared: "Michael Jackson broke all world records when he sold out Wembley Stadium for 7 nights in 1988. Absolutely disgraceful that they have erased his history at this venue. Yet found enough space for a greyhound dog. Disgusting." 

Another wrote: "What about the king of pop? He wins a Guinness Award for filling this nasty stadium 7 times and this is the thanks you give?"

Via Instagram

 

One user commented: "The fact that Michael Jackson has not been included is disrespectful. Instead, they decided to put Maradona who was an abuser, rapist, and drug addict…"

Fans went on to create their own version of 100 years of the world's most iconic stadium and added a huge picture of Michael Jackson in the center. 

 

 

 

