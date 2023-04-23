Michael Jackson makes history 14 years after death

ALBAWABA - Michael Jackson just made history, 14 years after his death in 2009.

The late king of pop, Michael Jackson is officially the first solo artist ever to have two music 20th century music videos to surpass 1 billion views each on YouTube.

Jackson's music video, Billie Jean released in 1982 from his album his record breaking album Thriller has now reached over 1.3 billion views on Youtube.

While his 1995 hit They Don't Care About Us from his studio album "HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I" has now reached over 1 billion views.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. The official cause of death was acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.