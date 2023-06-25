Michael Jackson's letter to Palestine

ALBAWABA - Michael Jackson wrote an emotional poem about Palestine.

Today, June 25, 2023 marks 14 years since the world lost the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and Albawaba is remembering the music legend with a poem he wrote for Palestine. It is rumored it was recorded as a song but never confirmed.

In 1993, Michael Jackson wrote a poem titled, Palestine, Don't Cry.

Michael Jackson's handwritten 1993 poem, "#Palestine Don't Cry," is in a private collection after auctioning in 2010, following Jackson's death the previous summer. #FreePalestine #MichaelJackson @PalestineCultu1 pic.twitter.com/QJeYeUymxN — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) November 23, 2021

See the plains

Of the days of old

Just a century ago

When stories of peace were told.

Of how Gallilie ran through

The Jordan River.

What remains are cold

Tales of war,

Of the death and dying

Bomb shells are flying

Bodies multiplying,

See the children crying.

What are they fighting for?

I will pray for you,

Oh, Palestine.

Oh, Palestine,

I will carry you, oh,

Palestine, Palestine.

Palestine

Come deep in

My heart.

I’ll always love you.

Palestine, don’t cry,

I will pray for you,

Oh, Palestine. Oh, Palestine,

Oh, Palestine.

God’s a place for you

Oh, Palestine.

And, I believe in you. Oh,

Palestine, I will die for you.