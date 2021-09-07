  1. Home
Michael K Williams Found Dead in His New York Apartment

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 7th, 2021 - 08:18 GMT
the cause of death is not confirmed yet.
Highlights
Michael Williams passes away at the age of 54

The actor Michael K Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little in The Wire, has died at the age of 54.

In The Wire, he played Omar Little, a gay, streetwise robber of drug gangs.

Williams portrayed Montrose Freeman on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Williams' longtime rep Marianna Shafran confirmed  “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” his longtime rep, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, said.

An NYPD spokesman said the 54-year-old’s body was found in his Brooklyn apartment after an emergency phone call was made to police about 2pm on Monday, local time.

The New York Post reported that Williams died of a suspected drug overdose and drug paraphernalia was found near his body.

However, the cause of death is not confirmed yet.

Fellow Actors, fans, and family offered their condolences on their social media platforms, scroll down to see them! 

 


