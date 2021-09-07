Michael K Williams Found Dead in His New York Apartment

The actor Michael K Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little in The Wire, has died at the age of 54.

In The Wire, he played Omar Little, a gay, streetwise robber of drug gangs.

Williams portrayed Montrose Freeman on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Williams' longtime rep Marianna Shafran confirmed “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss,” his longtime rep, Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR, said.

An NYPD spokesman said the 54-year-old’s body was found in his Brooklyn apartment after an emergency phone call was made to police about 2pm on Monday, local time.

The New York Post reported that Williams died of a suspected drug overdose and drug paraphernalia was found near his body.

However, the cause of death is not confirmed yet.

Fellow Actors, fans, and family offered their condolences on their social media platforms, scroll down to see them!

Michael Williams was incredibly talented actor.



Unique. Gifted. Always authentic.



I'm deeply sorry to read this terrible news.



‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Brooklyn Apartment: Report https://t.co/Io2AFyPqjA via @Yahoo — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 6, 2021

MICHAEL WILLIAMS BUBBA YOU ARE THE REALEST BUBBA. ONLY 54 YOU BREAK MY HEART I LOVE YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/5deL1HoLns — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 6, 2021

I only knew Michael Williams from the wire but if you haven’t seen that show he does some of the best acting and best character in all television history #RIP pic.twitter.com/WrMTfuIWjV — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 6, 2021