Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson Gather for Comedy Film 'Shriver'

Published June 26th, 2020 - 06:37 GMT
Michael Shannon attends the '99 Homes' Premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The project will resume production soon after the COVID-19 pandemic halted filming.

Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson and Da'Vine Joy Randolph are set to star in upcoming comedy film Shriver, based on the novel of the same name by author Chris Belden.

Michael Maren is the writer and director of the adaptation. Zach Braff, Jimmi Simpson, Mark Boone Jr. and Aja Naomi King also star.

Shriver is set in a small liberal arts college that thinks it has found a long lost famous writer known as Shriver.


The college invites the author to a writer's conference, however, the Shriver that was discovered is actually a handyman who has never read a book and has trouble distinguishing between his imagination and reality. Shriver still accepts the invitation but eventually runs into the real writer.

No release date has been set.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

