  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Michele Morrone And Can Yaman's Deep Conversation at Milan's Fashion Week

Michele Morrone And Can Yaman's Deep Conversation at Milan's Fashion Week

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 19th, 2022 - 06:48 GMT
Can Yaman should soon begin filming the El Turco series.
Can Yaman should soon begin filming the El Turco series.
Highlights
Can Yaman and Michele Morrone trend on social media due to a video

Yesterday, a video trended all over social media that features Turkish star Can Yaman and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

The two actors who are also famous for their elegant fashion styles were seen at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.

Also ReadTurkish Stars Dazzle The Disney+ Red CarpetTurkish Stars Dazzle The Disney+ Red Carpet



Yaman and Morrone were sitting front row at the show, and were very much getting along as the video portrayed them talking and bonding over a topic. 



Vanity Fair Italia shared the video on their official Instagram account and captioned: ''The Milan Men's Fashion Week gets underway with the collections of next Spring-Summer: in the front row of the audience: what do you think Michele Morrone and Can Yaman are talking about in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show? ''

The Turkish actor took to his Instagram account to share a story with his followers, and referred to Morrone as 'My New Brother'.

Also ReadTurkish Stars Dazzle The Disney+ Red CarpetPicture: Demet Özdemir in Her Bath Robe

There is no doubt that Can Yaman's appearance in Italy is not new, as he has became famous there for his acting with Demet Özdemir in the series 'Erkenci Kuş' (Daydreamer) , and also because of his previous romantic relationship with Italian television presenter Diletta Leotta.

Yaman is also one of the prominent faces of Disney Plus Turkey which was launched on June 14 with a party held in Istanbul, during which ,Can was in an embarrassing situation after he tried to ignore the questions of journalists who were present to cover the event.

As for Disney+, Can Yaman should soon begin filming the El Turco series.

Tags:Disney PlusMilan Fashion WeekMilanCan YamanCan Yaman and Diletta LeottaDiletta LeottaDemet ÖzdemirDaydreamerErkenci KuşMichele Morrone365 daysTurkish ActorTurkeyVanity Fair Italia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...