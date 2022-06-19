Michele Morrone And Can Yaman's Deep Conversation at Milan's Fashion Week

Yesterday, a video trended all over social media that features Turkish star Can Yaman and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.



The two actors who are also famous for their elegant fashion styles were seen at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.





Yaman and Morrone were sitting front row at the show, and were very much getting along as the video portrayed them talking and bonding over a topic.





Vanity Fair Italia shared the video on their official Instagram account and captioned: ''The Milan Men's Fashion Week gets underway with the collections of next Spring-Summer: in the front row of the audience: what do you think Michele Morrone and Can Yaman are talking about in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show? ''



The Turkish actor took to his Instagram account to share a story with his followers, and referred to Morrone as 'My New Brother'.

There is no doubt that Can Yaman's appearance in Italy is not new, as he has became famous there for his acting with Demet Özdemir in the series 'Erkenci Kuş' (Daydreamer) , and also because of his previous romantic relationship with Italian television presenter Diletta Leotta.

Yaman is also one of the prominent faces of Disney Plus Turkey which was launched on June 14 with a party held in Istanbul, during which ,Can was in an embarrassing situation after he tried to ignore the questions of journalists who were present to cover the event.



As for Disney+, Can Yaman should soon begin filming the El Turco series.