Michelle Obama, Harry Styles and More! Check out 'the Late Late Show' With James Corden Star-Studded, U.S. vs. U.K. Dodge Ball Game

One of the upcoming London episodes of The Late Late Show with James Corden will feature a star-studded, U.S. vs. U.K. dodge ball game.

Playing on the American side are former first lady Michelle Obama, actresses Kate Hudson, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis and Allison Janney and actress-filmmaker Lena Waithe.



The British team will include Corden, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, singer Harry Styles, Game of Thrones alum John Bradley and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts.

Corden is taking his Los Angeles-based talk show to his native England next week. The epic dodge ball game is slated to air on June 17.

The episodes will air on CBS in the United States and Sky One in the United Kingdom.