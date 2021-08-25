Mick Jagger Mourns The Death of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

On Tuesday, longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80.

The news came weeks after it was announced that he would miss the Rolling Stones' US tour starting next month to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

Watts was previously treated for throat cancer in 2004.

''It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his spokesperson said Tuesday in an emailed statement to CNN.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.''

Rolling Stars frontman Mick Jagger took to his Twitter page to share a tribute in honor of his late friend Watts.

Jagger posted a picture that featured the late drummer playing his drumset while smiling, Jagger chose to leave the caption empty.

The 'Just Another Night' singer was not the only one who shared a tribute to Charlie's, The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.”.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Friend Elton John called Watts, “the ultimate drummer.” in an Instagram post he also remembered Watts as, “The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”

Paul Stanley of Kiss tweeted, “AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad.”

Watts became part of the Stones' longtime foursome alongside Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, anchoring the band's blues-rock sound from his drum kit for more than 50 years.