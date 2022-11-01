Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead over dice game

Rapper Takeoff from hip hop group Migos has been shot dead at the age of 28 in Houston Texas today, Tuesday 1st of November.

The rapper was at a bowling alley playing dice with his uncle and bandmate Quavo before getting killed.

The tragic incident took place at around 7:30 GMT at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston, according to the police, a number of around 45 guests were present at a private party when someone shot fire and killed the rapper.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in the hip hop group Migos alongside Quavo, and rapper offset.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor