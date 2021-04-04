Mike Posner Spends Several Weeks at a Monastery to Figure out His Next Challenges

The 'Cooler Than Me' hitmaker will take on the expedition and will mark the occasion by "doing absolutely nothing" and "without any human interaction".

He said: "I just need to stop and do absolutely nothing - without my phone, without any human interaction. And then I kind of figure out what I want to do next. That's my after-party, dude. No champagne, no strippers."



Speaking to People magazine, he added: "I'm comfortable with the risks, especially given the work I've put in. My goal is to go over there and have fun. This is like a journey of a lifetime. The thing about risks is we are going to die anyways. We're all gonna die. My dad is dead. Avicii is dead. Mac Miller's dead. One day I'll be dead. Hopefully not any time soon.



"But before that happens, I want to live. I want to live my life. So I'm comfortable with the risk after doing the research."



Meanwhile, Mike previously revealed he is set to attempt to climb Mount Everest to raise funds for a non-profit justice reform charity in honour of his late father.



He tweeted at the time: "SO EXCITED to announce that this May I’ll be attempting to summit the tallest mountain on Earth, Mt. Everest, with @DrJonKedski in order to raise funds for @justcitydetroit ... PLEASE DONATE what you can ...or just share the GoFundMe link (sic)"



Whilst he added in a statement: "Before my dad died, he was a criminal defence attorney in Detroit for 40 years. I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the non-profit Detroit Justice Centre because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy."