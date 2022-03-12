Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Raise Over $20M for Ukraine in 7 Days

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have reached a major charitable milestone, but they aren't finished yet.

The Black Swan actress, 38, and the No Strings Attached actor, 44, have now raised over $20 million for the people of Ukraine following the unprovoked attacks from Russia.

The Ukrainian-born star and her husband announced the news in a video they posted to Instagram.

'We want to give you a little update on our campaign to stand with Ukraine,' Kutcher began in the video.

'We have raised over $20 million in less than a week. And I say we because it's all of us together. Some people didn't have the means to give, and they've done an unbelievable job of getting the word out and sharing it. But we're not done. Our goal is $30m, and we're going to get there.'



The Friends With Benefits star then took over for her husband, saying, 'But we do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and supported us. Whether it was the $5, the $10, the $1,000, whatever it was it means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help.'

'Let's keep pushing. Let's keep spreading the word, and we, together, can hit our goal of $30million,' Kutcher said. 'The first humanitarian aid is already on the ground. Flexport's already delivering planes that are delivering humanitarian aid to these NGOs, and Air BnB is already taking in refugees.

'There have been over one million children, this is just children, that are in refugee status right now, and so every bit that we can do helps, and we appreciate you.'

Kutcher captioned the post, 'Thank you to everyone that got us to $20m in less than a week. We can do this. We can hit our goal. Together. Because we stand together with Ukraine. #standwithukraine.'

Kunis was born in Ukraine and moved to the United States in 1991 when she was just eight years old.

Kutcher and Kunis launched the GoFundMe page last Thursday when she appeared alongside Kutcher in a video shared to his Instagram account. In the video, she spoke publicly for the first time about the 'devastating' conflict in her native country.

'I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. I came to America in 1991. I've always considered myself an American,' the actress began.

'A proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family. But, today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.'

Kunis later said: 'The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.'

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015. They share two children, daughter Wyatt, seven, and son Dimitri, five.