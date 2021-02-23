Mila Kunis to Star in Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive"

Kunis will star as sharp-tongued New Yorker Ani FaNelli who works at a magazine and has a wedding on the horizon.

Ani will be forced to confront a dark truth after the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of a shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager.

Luckiest Girl Alive, released in 2015, has sold over a million copies and has been translated into 38 different languages. Knoll is adapting the screenplay and will serve as an executive producer.

Kunis is also producing the film through her Orchard Farm Productions, along with Bruna Papandrea and Jeanna Snow for Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart. Lisa Sterbakov for Orchard Farm Productions, Shayne Fiske Goldner for Picturestart and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories are executive producing.

Mike Barker (The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo) is directing. Barker has also directed the pilot for The Sandman and upcoming series Hit & Run.