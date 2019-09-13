Miles Kane's New Album Inspired by 'Samba-y Motown'

Miles Kane's new album is a "samba-y Motown thing".



The Last Shadow Puppets star recently released indie pop single 'Blame It On The Summertime' and has now teased that his follow-up to 2018's 'Coup de Grace' LP will continue in the "glam vein" of its predecessor, but the 33-year-old rocker has also been influenced by Brazilian Samba music and Motown's R&B/soul artists.



Miles told presenter Laura Whitmore on the latest episode of 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV': "It was a perfect transition from the last album to hint at maybe where we're going, but it probably could have still fitted on that last record.



"It was just a cool tune ('Can You See Me Now') and we've been writing a lot of tunes that are still in that glam vain and now we're exploring with a bit more of a - well, lately we're getting into that samba-y Motown thing. Combined into a new song. [Blame It On The] Summertime isn't really like that but I guess it's a bit Motown-y."









Miles teased that he's aiming to put out his next record by "early next year".



He said: "I think [the album will come out] next year. Plan A is early next year - so if we stick to plan A, it's achievable. That's what we're working towards."



The 'Cry On my Guitar' singer also hailed 'Blame It On The Summertime' - which was produced by George Ezra's producer Cam Blackwood - as "one of the best tunes" he's made.



He said: "It's been a lot of fun.



"We've just been busy, and it's been creative as well and we've put a couple of new songs out this year. "That was called 'Can You See Me', and we've got another one coming out in September, called 'Blame It On The Summertime'.



"A great pop-py upbeat song that I'm really excited about ... It's one of the best tunes we've done, so I'm excited."



The full interview is available to watch via 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV' Episode 10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLIRvUUR_jY&t=9s