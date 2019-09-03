Miles Teller Marries Keleigh Sperry After 6 years of Dating

Whiplash and The Divergent actor Miles Teller has married model Keleigh Sperry after about six years of dating.





People.com reported Monday that Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii during the weekend.

E! News said Sperry's sister Michelle shared a series of Instagram Stories documenting the ceremony and reception.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.