Miles Teller Marries Keleigh Sperry After 6 years of Dating

Published September 3rd, 2019 - 07:17 GMT
Highlights
Actor Miles Teller married model Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii over the holiday weekend.

Whiplash and The Divergent actor Miles Teller has married model Keleigh Sperry after about six years of dating.


People.com reported Monday that Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii during the weekend.

E! News said Sperry's sister Michelle shared a series of Instagram Stories documenting the ceremony and reception.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.

 

